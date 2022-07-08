Tony Khan On Death Before Dishonor & Possible ROH TV Deal

Recently, it was announced that Ring of Honor will be back on the air for their ‘Death Before Dishonor’ pay-per-view. AEW and ROH Owner Tony Khan recently spoke about the upcoming pay-per-view and the possibility of getting the promotion on TV.

Ring of Honor will host their Death Before Dishonor PPV on July 23. The event will take place at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. Tickets will go on sale on July 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

The following stars are featured on the poster for the event: ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR, ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and Jay Lethal.

Tony Khan On Death Before Dishonor

Tony Khan recently sat down for an interview with Joseph Staszewski for the New York Post. The ROH Owner spoke about their upcoming pay-per-view event and the business side of his ROH dealings.

Khan said, “Death Before Dishonor,” I think is going to do well, based on the success of “SuperCard of Honor” I would say probably. I think the fans are gonna support “Death Before Dishonor.” It will get good sales.

I believe “Death Before Dishonor” is going to be … the year is gonna get better and better as we go as more wrestlers get healthy, and the forbidden door continues year-round. I think “Death Before Dishonor” will be one of the best wrestling shows of the year and I think it will be one of the best Ring of Honor shows ever. “Death Before Dishonor” is going to be great and I’m very excited for it.

I think it will do well as a live event and believe it will do well for Bleacher Report and hopefully continue the interest of Warner Bro. Discovery in not only AEW and expanding that relationship and continuing to create new revenue streams and really preserve and deliver on the ones we do have, but also get Ring of Honor involved.

I also think there is a lot of potential in the future in the world of streaming with these big PPV events but also the historical libraries of AEW and Ring of Honor, which are both growing.”

ROH On TV Streaming?

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about Ring of Honor getting its own on-air programming. Since Tony purchased the company, we’ve seen many of the ROH champions on AEW TV, but as of now, their only home is on the pay-per-views.

Khan spoke about this in his recent interview as well.

“I would like weekly Ring of Honor episodes to be the best episodes and to be the best customer experience. What does that mean? The means probably being on a platform that’s easy and friendly to the customer and a good reputable platform, it could be TV streaming,” Tony stated.

Death Before Dishonor Card

Below, you can find the current card of announced matches for the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view: