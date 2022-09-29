Chris Jericho: I Was the Only Big Star When AEW Began

Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho believes AEW would have not hit the ground running in the way they did without his involvement.

Following the success of ALL IN, AEW was announced in January 2019, with Jericho, being one of the first names announced.

Later that year, Jericho became the first AEW World Champion and has been a fixture of the promotion ever since.

The Jericho Effect

Jericho joined AEW less than a year after his last WWE match, and after a Hall of Fame-worthy career with the promotion.

Speaking during the latest AEW Unrestricted, Jericho discussed his own influence in the company’s early days.

“I wouldn’t say it [AEW] was built around me but at the risk of sounding egotistical if there was no Chris Jericho, I don’t know if the company would have gotten off the ground as quickly as it did.

“At the time, I was the only national superstar name that was involved. I mean besides Jim Ross but Jim Ross isn’t an on-air talent, he’s a commentator.”

The only Big Star?

Jericho wasn’t the only wrestler confirmed during the January 2019 press conference, as AEW EVPs Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and then-EVP Cody Rhodes all made appearances.

On the podcast, Jericho explained how while the group are all stars in their own right, they didn’t have the same presence as he did that attracted networks.

“Keep in mind, no-one really knew Cody at that point. He’d been gone for years, and the last time we’d seen him, he was Stardust when he left [WWE.] And as much buzz as Kenny [Omega] and Matt and Nick Jackson had, they were still mostly just regional guys. They were worldwide stars, but when it comes to national TV in the States, they didn’t have any experience with that.

“So there really wasn’t anybody else and I think if Chris Jericho wasn’t involved, it would have been a lot harder to sell to TBS or TNT or those types of people that were involved.

“We needed that big TV [deal] to get off the ground. We needed money, which we had, passion, which we had, television which is very hard to get and a roster of stars that no-one had really seen before, that were ready to go to the next level. But you needed a guy that kinda could open the door.”

AEW Without Chris Jericho?

It’s hard to imagine AEW without Chris Jericho, and for all his claims, the former World Champion believes that the company would have succeeded, with or without him.

“If I’m the bridge to get here, check me out, and then look at all these other guys that we have… Would the company have happened if I wasn’t there? Probably. But I don’t think it would have grown as quickly as it did, or maybe gotten off to such a huge start.

“Everything worked out the way it should, but it happened very quickly, and once again, I think when the company started, it was on my back.”