Eric Bischoff Questions If Tony Khan Has the Skills to Buy & Lead WWE

Tony Khan may have proven himself to countless fans with the success of AEW, but would he make a good owner of WWE?

The past two weeks of news have been dominated with reports of Vince McMahon‘s return to WWE, less than six months after his retirement.

McMahon returned to oversee a sale of the promotion and has replaced his daughter Stephanie as Executive Chairman.

Lacking

The list of names reportedly interested in buying WWE is lengthy and includes Comcast, FOX, Disney, Amazon, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Tony Khan and his father Shahid are also on that list with sources close to the situation saying that the Khans are interested in a merger with WWE.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff said that Khan may not have the necessary skills to take over from McMahon.

“Could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE?” Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff added that while AEW and WWE may be in the same industry, they “don’t live and play in the same universe.”

Buying WWE

The Khans certainly have plenty of money to their name, but a solo purchase of WWE is seemingly off the table.

With WWE seeking a reported $8.5 billion for the promotion, any deal by the father-son duo is expected to be shared with another financial partner.

Wall Street analysts have said they expect WWE to sell this year for anywhere between $7.4 and $8.2 billion.

