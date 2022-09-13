Eric Bischoff Wants to Write the Retirement of a Former WWE Champion

From his decades in wrestling, working in WCW, WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling, Eric Bischoff knows about coming up with creative ideas.

It was Bischoff who played a pivotal role in the forming of the New World Order in WCW, the effects of the group still being felt to this day.

Years later, Bischoff would be credited as the mind behind the Elimination Chamber: a cross of several stipulation matches including Hell in a Cell and War Games.

Ending the Viper

Bischoff isn’t tied to any one promotion at the moment but is ready to return to WWE if he gets the call.

During an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff was asked about which Superstar he’d like to write for and didn’t hesitate in choosing Randy Orton (via Sportskeeda.)

“I would like to be on the team to write Randy Orton’s retirement story, like there’s going to be a point in time when Randy’s ready to cash it in.

“I’d love to be on the team to write that one Randy Orton you know we haven’t seen a lot of them lately, you know he kind of comes in and comes out.”

Orton has been out since May recovering from an injury, and is expected to be out for the rest of the year.

The End of Orton’s Career

Earlier this year, Randy Orton reached 20 years since his main roster debut on the April 25, 2002 SmackDown.

In that time, Orton has become a multi-time World Champion, Grand Slam winner, two-time Royal Rumble winner, and Money in the Bank winner.

Orton has said he hopes to wrestle for another ten years before retiring from the ring for good.