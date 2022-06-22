Ex-Ring of Honor World Champion Out With an Injury

Fans of former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido won’t be seeing much of him, as he’s currently dealing with some kind of injury.

Bandido was advertised for a WrestleRex event set to go down in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 30, but has now been pulled from the event.

The promotion confirmed that Bandido is dealing with some kind of injury, but did not specify what has happened to the wrestler.

It isn’t known who Bandido was scheduled to face at the event, but he has been replaced by former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado.

Due to an unfortunate injury at AAA’s Triplemania Bandido will not be appearing on June 30th at WrestleRex. We wish him a speedy recovery and we will get him to PGH ASAP!



In his place, we are excited to announce former WWE Superstar @LuchadorLD pic.twitter.com/tQLQp3YVdQ — wrestlerex412 (@wrestlerex412) June 21, 2022

The Injury

Bandido hasn’t confirmed when exactly the injury took place, but the current belief is that it happened at the recent AAA TripleMania event.

On the show, Bandido faced Rey Fenix, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid and El Hijo Del Vikingo in a match for both the AAA World Cruiserweight and Latin American Championships.

During the match, Bandido landed badly on his head and was stretchered out.

He later stated on Instagram that his neck was not fractured though added that he did need to rest.

Fenix would win the match and both titles.

Future Plans

At tomorrow’s Battle Riot IV event in New York, Bandido had been scheduled to face MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone.

However, given this injury, it is unlikely that Bandido will make it to the match.

At this moment, no timeline has been given as to when Bandido will be fully healed and back in the ring.