“F*** CM Punk! F*** The Elite!” Chicago Crowd Picks Sides On AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite may have been in CM Punk‘s hometown of Chicago, Illinois, but not everyone in the Windy City is a fan of the former World Champion.

Punk hasn’t appeared for AEW since All Out, and was suspended after the show for his role in the backstage fight.

With the investigation into the matter concluded, it is believed that Punk’s time with the company is finished, with reports that AEW are seeking to buy out his contract.

Dynamite Chants

Even before this week’s Dynamite began, the Elite were expecting a feisty crowd, as the Young Bucks‘ Twitter profile reflected.

Sure enough, the crowd was full of chants during the Elite’s match with AEW Trios Champions Death Triangles, as chants of “F*** The Elite!” were heard when Omega and the Bucks were on offense.

Some in Chicago did give a “F*** CM Punk” chant, and the suspended two-time former AEW World Champion was not on Dynamite.

An f*** CM Punk chant in Chicago ?? pic.twitter.com/qOinhJ5GxO — Jabari Mitchell (@1993jabari) November 24, 2022

Riling up the Crowd

Kenny Omega recently stated that he wants everyone to move on from All Out, but the actions during last night’s match tell another story.

During the match, Omega bit Pac on the arm, parodying Ace Steel biting him during the backstage brawl from the September Pay-Per-View.

Later in the match, Omega would also use the GTS, while Matt Jackson would deliberately fail to hit a Buckshot Lariat, a move Punk also messed up.

Despite this, the Death Triangle would win the match, going 2-0 in their best-of-seven series with The Elite.