Fan Headbutts Wrestler During An Indie Show, Chaos Ensues (Video)

Pro-wrestling fans show constant support and allegiance to what they love and hate. One of the best things about wrestling is the interaction between fans and wrestlers. Unlike any other sport, wrestlers directly address the crowd for not only their support, but their hate too, and heels diss their audience and fans which is considered entertaining.

However, some fans can get too excited, and in some cases, end up doing things like getting into a verbal altercation with wrestlers.

But in a recent Third Anniversary show by Intense Wrestling Entertainment (IWE Pro-Wrestling) on Saturday, May 14, in Augusta, Georgia, a fan got physical with independent wrestler Joe Black.

Black, who was defending his IWE Championship against Anthony Henry, appears to flip off a hat from a fan’s head, who is sitting behind the barricade. The fan then gets up and headbutts Black, to which Black responds with multiple punches on the fan’s head and back.

Referees and security try to break up the fight as attendees yell to throw the fan out of the building.

Fans attending the show say that the man who attacked Black is not part of a work. He was not involved in any story with Black, sitting in the audience and waiting for the wrestler to come out so he can play his part. This was a real attack on a heel wrestler, who was just playing the role of a bad guy.

It is not known if any legal action was taken or if the problem escalated.

IWE said that the promotion’s personnel will address what happened at their show.

“An unfortunate event happened at the show tonight which will be addressed by IWE personnel. We want to thank everyone for coming out tonight and apologize for any inconveniences that may have occurred,” IWE posted on their Twitter.

Video taken of the incident by an attendee is doing the rounds on social media, and it’s frightening to see how quickly everything took place.

Many people online were defending Black, saying that he was just playing up his heel persona and there was no need for a fan to put his hands on a wrestler for doing his job. Some were of the opposite opinion, believing that Black shouldn’t have incited the man.

You can check out the footage below: