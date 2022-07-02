What Are The Final Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank Event?

Tonight WWE will be presenting their Money In The Bank premium live event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Like all major WWE shows betting odds have been released hinting at who could be walking away winners from tonight’s marquee program.

The latest odds have since been released, with some interesting choices being heavy favorites.

Former grand-slam champion Seth Rollins is the heavy favorite to win the Men’s Money In The Bank matchup, which would be the second time in his career he carried the briefcase after winning it in 2014 and famously cashing it in at WrestleMania 31.

Becky Lynch is favored to win the Women’s Money In Bank matchup with great odds in the Man’s favor. If this ends up being the direction it would be the former multi-time champion’s first run with the MITB briefcase.

Aside from the two ladder matches a number of title bouts will also be taking place at Money In The Bank. However, the current betting odds say that no titles will change hands. You can see the full breakdown below courtesy of 32 Red.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match:

Bianca Belair (champion) -1250 vs. Carmella +550

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:

Ronda Rousey (champion) -2000 vs. Natalya +700

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Seth Rollins -200 vs. Drew McIntyre +225 vs. Sheamus +220 vs. Omos +1500 vs. Sami Zayn +375 vs. Riddle +375 vs. Madcap Moss +2500

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Alexa Bliss +250 vs. Asuka +1000 vs. Lacey Evans +534 vs. Liv Morgan +275 vs. Raquel Rodriguez +1000 vs. Shotzi +1000 vs. Becky Lynch -125

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match:

The Usos (champions) -625 vs. The Street Profits +350

WWE United States Championship Match:

Austin Theory (champion) -200 vs. Bobby Lashley +140