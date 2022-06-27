Forbidden Door Early PPV Estimate Revealed

An early estimate for the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door buyrate has been revealed.

Forbidden Door went down inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois this past Sunday night (June 26). The event featured top AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling talent.

Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the interim AEW World Champion. Jay White successfully retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and Adam Cole.

The show was heavily praised for the quality of the matches but how about the PPV buys?

Forbidden Door Exceeds Expectations

(via United Center)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to media members during the Forbidden Door post-event scrum. He revealed that early numbers indicate that the PPV garnered over 100,000 buys.

“The show was a big success. We had ticket sales of over $1.1 million. I think it will be within literally thousands, just behind Double or Nothing, but right there, both over $1.1 million live ticket sales. The pay-per-view, I said if we hit 100,000 worldwide buys, I would feel it’s a big success and I feel very comfortable now, based on the early digital numbers, saying we did 100,000 buys and more. I feel great about that,” Khan said.

It’s quite the victory for AEW and NJPW if the final PPV numbers are indeed over 100,000. There were some on social media skeptical about the success of the PPV going in but early signs indicate the event did quite well.

Khan has said he hopes there are more Forbidden Door shows in the future. Given the success this event had, it’s hard to imagine AEW and NJPW passing up on another opportunity.

Quotes via Fightful.