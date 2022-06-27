Jon Moxley Wins Interim AEW World Title At Forbidden Door

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley was booked as the main event of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event to determine the Interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Moxley with the early offense. Mox with the slingblade and Mox was cut open. Tanahashi with a frog splash off the top rope for 2. Moxley with a clothesline then several elbow shots and a rear-naked choke. Moxley with the death rider for the win.

Post-match, Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia beat down Moxley and Tanahashi. Eddie Kingston ran out then Santana, Ortiz, Yuta then the rest of JAS came out before Claudio made the save.

Because CM Punk had to get surgery to fix a foot injury, he will be sidelined, but he won’t be vacating the AEW World Heavyweight Title as AEW President Tony Khan didn’t want to do that. There’s still no word yet on how long Punk will be out of action. Instead, there was an AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Series booked.

The way it worked was there was a battle royal held at the top of the June 8th edition of Dynamite, that was won by Kyle O’Reilly. In the main event, O’Reilly took on Moxley with Mox coming out on top.

At Dominion, Hiroshi Tanahashi went over Hirooki Goto to advance to the finals.

