“Forever Grateful for That”: Ex-WWE Star Credits Triple H For Creating Her Character

CJ Perry’s time with WWE may be over, but the former Lana will always be grateful to Triple H.

After a career in music and acting, Perry signed with WWE in 2013, initially the manager of real-life husband Rusev (now Miro in AEW.)

In 2016, Perry would transition into a wrestling role which would continue until her release in June 2021.

Forever Grateful

Perry has been absent from WWE for over a year, but has kept a close eye on the product in this time.

In July, Triple H was appointed WWE’s Head of Creative, replacing his father-in-law Vince McMahon after the latter’s retirement.

During a recent interview with Fightful, the former Total Divas star praised The Game as a genius for his work behind the scenes.

“Triple H is a genius. He hired me. He was at my tryouts in the beginning of 2013. He paired me with Miro. He guided me so much in the approach of creating, essentially, the character of the Ravishing Russian with the suit, the hair.

“He was really hands-on with that, very hands-on with Miro and I. So I will always be grateful for that because people still talk about the tank, still talk about the Ravishing Russian and her accent and her look. So I’m forever grateful for that.”

Miro and Perry would be split on-screen in 2015 but reunited later that same year after TMZ broke the news of the couple’s real-life engagement.

What’s Next?

Perry hasn’t competed since her WWE exit last year, which was said to have been partly due to her high-dollar contract.

Speaking last month, the Ravishing Russian told Busted Open Radio that she would “love” to go to AEW, as it is where the “hardcore” fans are.

Perry added that she misses seeing close friends who now call AEW home, including Saraya, Renee Paquette and Dustin Rhodes.