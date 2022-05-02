Former Impact Star Debuts at AEW Dark Taping

A former Impact Wrestling star has made his AEW debut.

JJ Williams was in attendance for an AEW Dark taping. At the show, there was a former Impact X-Division Title challenger in action. This talent just so happened to have parted ways with Impact back in March.

Jake Something Wrestles On AEW Dark

JJ Williams of Wrestling Observer Newsletter attended an AEW Dark taping and he witnessed Jake Something make his AEW debut.

There’s currently no word on whether or not AEW will be doing business with Jake Something in the long term. We’ve seen plenty of recognizable names on AEW Dark in the past but not all of them end up with full-time roles, at least not right away.

Jake debuted in the wrestling industry back in 2010. He was trained by the ROH dojo. Jake made appearances for the likes of ROH and NWA before making his way to Impact back in 2017.

Fightful Select reported that Jake’s contract with Impact was up in February of this year. He ended up working the Sacrifice event in March anyway and it’s been said that the split was amicable and that the door is open for Jake to return down the road.

Thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING and @ScottDAmore for taking the chance on me, and helping me learn and grow so much. Much love to the entire locker room, a true family. — Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) March 7, 2022

