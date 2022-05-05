Former ROH TV Champion Holder Debuts for AEW (Spoiler)

Ahead of last night’s Dynamite broadcast on TBS AEW taped several matches for their weekly Youtube episodic Dark: Elevation, which featured a new debut for the men’s division.

That man was indie sensation and former Ring of Honor Television champion Tony Deppen, who wrestled John Silver from the Dark Order. Reports had surfaced earlier in the day that Deppen had been spotted backstage, but it was not certain what his role would be at that time. You can see a photo from his matchup below. (Thanks to @darbygargano for sharing)

Deppen made his debut for ROH in 2020 in their Pure title tournament, where he would eventually be eliminated by PJ Black. This was right in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak so ROH was running taped shows in front of zero fans.

He would unsuccessfully challenge for the ROH TV title several times before finally dethroning Tracy Williams. Aside from ROH Deppen has wrestled for Chikara, CZW, PWG, and has become a regular for the very popular, GCW.

Deppen’s match with Silver will most likely air on next Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. As of this writing it is not known whether Deppen will continue appearing for AEW, or if he has possibly signed with ROH now that they are owned by Tony Khan. We will keep you updated on Deppen’s status in the competitive wrestling market.