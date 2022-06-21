Former WWE Champion Removed From Money in the Bank Event

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will not be wrestling at WWE Money in the Bank after all.

During the opening segment of Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair announced that Ripley will not be medically cleared in time to compete at this upcoming event where she was scheduled to challenge Belair for the Raw Women’s Title.

As a result, she has been pulled from the bout. Belair revealed that Alexa Bliss vs Liv Morgan vs Carmella vs Asuka vs Becky Lynch would take place on the show in a fatal 5-way bout to determine the #1 contender who will challenge her for the title at Money in the Bank.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on the exact injury that Ripley is dealing with. This is the latest star to go down to injury as Cody Rhodes is out with a torn pec and Randy Orton is likely out of action for the rest of the year if he undergoes surgery to repair a back injury as WWE fears may have to happen.

Other matches confirmed for the July 2 premium live event include the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and more.