Former WWE Champion Very Impressed with Logan Paul

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is very impressed with Logan Paul‘s in-ring performances thus far, and thinks Paul will fare well in his upcoming title match.
Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Paul next month at WWE Crown Jewel.
The Tribal Chief most recently defeated Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle in September to retain the title. Logan Paul enters the match as a heavy underdog as the popular YouTuber has only had two matches in his career.
He teamed with The Miz at WrestleMania to defeat The Mysterios and then defeated The A-Lister in a singles match at SummerSlam. Logan Paul was recently spotted training with a WWE Hall of Famer and Roman reacted to the photos.
Kofi Kingston Picks The Winner Of The Title Match At Crown Jewel
Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall for NBC Boston’s The Ten Count. Kingston is looking forward to Reigns vs, Paul and gave his pick for who will leave Crown Jewel as champion.
WWE Crown Jewel takes place Saturday, November 5 at 12pm ET / 9am PT from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event streams live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network internationally.
