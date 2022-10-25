Former WWE Champion Very Impressed with Logan Paul

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is very impressed with Logan Paul‘s in-ring performances thus far, and thinks Paul will fare well in his upcoming title match.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Paul next month at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Tribal Chief most recently defeated Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle in September to retain the title. Logan Paul enters the match as a heavy underdog as the popular YouTuber has only had two matches in his career.

He teamed with The Miz at WrestleMania to defeat The Mysterios and then defeated The A-Lister in a singles match at SummerSlam. Logan Paul was recently spotted training with a WWE Hall of Famer and Roman reacted to the photos.

Kofi Kingston Picks The Winner Of The Title Match At Crown Jewel

Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall for NBC Boston’s The Ten Count. Kingston is looking forward to Reigns vs, Paul and gave his pick for who will leave Crown Jewel as champion.

Look man, I know I’ve said on a lot of different interviews that I’m very impressed with the way that Logan Paul’s been able to like naturally be so good. Not even good, but like kind of amazing in the ring these past couple of matches that he’s had. You’re not supposed to be that good. You’re not supposed to be able to pick it up that fast, from promos, all the way to in-ring work, moves, and like attitude. Making things look realistic and believing it, you’re not supposed to be that good. I love the way he’s brought just amazing energy to the WWE like you can’t take your eyes off him. It’s amazing. Having said that, I’ve got to go with Roman Reigns. I mean, you’re not the Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion for almost two years now without being very good. His progression has been phenomenal. Seeing him develop in terms of character all the way from The Shield to what he is now, it’s remarkable, and just carrying the industry right now. Realistically, I feel like Roman should kind of wipe the floor with him. But, Logan Paul, he’s surprised me the past couple of matches. So, I’m going to watch like everybody else and see what’s what.

WWE Crown Jewel takes place Saturday, November 5 at 12pm ET / 9am PT from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event streams live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network internationally.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit NBC Ten Count with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.