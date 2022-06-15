Former WWE Referee Announces Retirement

A former WWE referee will be hanging up his uniform.

Referees have the best view of the action but there are some real dangers. Oftentimes, officials are asked to take bumps which can lead to injuries. Outside of the risk factors, referees are also crucial inside the ring and sometimes can make or break a match.

If the referee botches a spot, it can derail the entire match.

Brian Hebner Retiring

One referee who has called some big matches and always came through is Brian Hebner. With that said, it’s time for new ventures.

During the latest edition of his Refin’ It Up podcast, Brian Hebner announced that he will be retiring from the full-time referee gig. He says that after Slammiversary on June 19, he will work the TV tapings before riding off into the sunset.

“I’m announcing that I’m going to retire from professional wrestling as a full-time referee. I will no longer be under contract with anybody. I will be working for myself.

“This is a move that I’m making because of the fact that there’s a lot of different reasons. I’m not bitter towards the business at all. This has nothing to do with anybody making me mad or anybody making me angry. This is a move on making a personal decision. I’m healthy. I’m in great shape. I’m not beat up. I have a lot of life left to spend with my kids, my family, and my friends.

“I have other projects that I’m working on, this podcast being one of them that I’m really trying to dig into. Some people may think it’s something that I shouldn’t take seriously. Some people think it should be. What it means to me is that I’m doing what Brian Hebner wants to do on my own terms.”

Hebner has called many matches over the years for the likes of WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and NWA.

