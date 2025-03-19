Alberto El Patron Banned from Tijuana Wrestling After Attacking Fan

AAA Mega Champion Alberto El Patron has yet again grabbed the headlines for controversy. An official document from the Tijuana Wrestling Commission confirms that the former WWE star has been suspended after a recent incident at a AAA show in Tijuana, Mexico.

According to the official suspension notice dated March 17, 2025, the H. Comisión de Lucha Libre of Tijuana has suspended professional wrestler Alberto Del Rio (El Patrón) for 180 days from performing in Tijuana. The decision was made during an extraordinary meeting held at the commission’s facilities on Blvd. Díaz Ordaz 12421, with legal quorum present, in accordance with local wrestling regulations.

The incident occurred on March 14th when Patron was in action against El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. As per TV Azteca, El Patron confronted fans following the match as they were throwing coins and beer at him. Alberto El Patron entered the crowd area and threw a chair which hit a woman in the face. The woman was soon attended by paramedics at the event and was rushed to the hospital.

Video clip of the incident also surfaced on social media. El Patron could be seen trying to jump over the barricade but was unable to get over. He then got to the left side of the venue and into the crowd. Patron then threw the chair at the crowd before he was struck by a chair. He then made his way back to the ringside area.

Terrible que sigan pasando este tipo de cosas en las Arenas,Alberto el patron se encara con aficionados ,Aficionados reaccionan y le avientan una silla.



La señora salio lesionada y tuvo que ser llevada al hospital.



Lamentable ¿Qué opinan? ?



Video La Frontera pic.twitter.com/rcRDrR4uvD — Héroe Del Distrito (@HeroeDelDistrit) March 15, 2025

The suspension document, signed by Prof. Mario Fuentes Luna, President of the Tijuana Wrestling Commission, explicitly states that Alberto Del Rio is prohibited from performing in Tijuana for a six-month period. As noted by Rob Viper, El Patron’s ban is specific to the city, which means his involvement in upcoming AAA tapings in nearby Ensenada and Rosarito won’t be impacted. However, should AAA decide to host a Triplemania show in Tijuana before September, El Patron will be banned from competing at the event.

This marks the latest in a series of controversies for the wrestler, who has previously faced legal and professional issues throughout his career in both WWE and AAA.