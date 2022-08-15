Former WWE Star Told Vince McMahon, “You’re a Failure”

Eric Young was used as a top star as the leader of SAnitY in WWE NXT under the leadership of Triple H. However, once called up to the main roster, he was used sparingly by Vince McMahon and let go in 2020.

Young believes that his run would have gone differently if Triple H was in charge of creative as he is now. This is something he reflected on while speaking with Jim Alexander of Reel Talker:

“l went to a meeting with Vince to pitch him some ideas and I told him to his face, if you have a three-hour wrestling show and you can’t find five minutes for me to do anything, you’ve failed. You’re a failure (to Vince). I’d say that again to his face, because that’s what it is.”

Young then recalled producing as a favor to Triple H as he wasn’t being used at the time but was being paid full-time.

(If Triple H had control at the time) Things would have been way different for me. I would do anything for him (HHH). I’d run through a wall. Help him hide a dead body (laughs), whatever he asked me to do. I respect him that much.”

H/T to Fightful for the transcription