Thunder Rosa Still Has a Long Road Ahead Before AEW Return

Thunder Rosa says her injury rehabilitation is going “really well,” but don’t expect her back in All Elite Wrestling any time soon. She’s jogging, is finally able to lift weights again, but still has done any in-ring training.

Rosa has been on the sidelines since August 2022 when an undisclosed injury put her on the shelf. A lot has transpired since then, when she was the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion.

A tournament was held to crown an interim champion during her absence. Toni Storm won the tournament at All Out, but lost the interim title to Jamie Hayter at Full Gear. AEW has since stripped Rosa of her championship, retired the interim title and declared Hayter the official Women’s World Champion.

Several AEW stars have been critical of Rosa during her hiatus, including former champions Storm and Dr. Britt Baker.

Lifting Weights, 5K

Rosa has provided an update on her recovery. She’s back in the gym doing squats with 2-pound dumbbells, which she considers a huge win after so many months without lifting.

“The recovery is going really well,” Rosa said. “This week I was just able to do squats with a two-pound dumbbell. I haven’t done any lifting for the last four or five months so this is huge.”

She also participated in a 5k race two weeks ago. Doctors are not allowing her to do any running, but she jogged half of it and walked the rest. Despite these recovery milestones, she still has a ways to go.

I have not been able to be in the ring yet so we’re working on that. – Thunder Rosa Injury Update

Rosa is as tough as they come. Her injury and long road back to AEW are further reminders that pro wrestlers put their bodies and health on the line every time they step through the ropes.

SEScoops wishes Thunder Rosa a speedy recovery.