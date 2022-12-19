Sunday, December 18, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Former WWE Superstar Makes More Money From Subscription Service Than Her Best Year in Wrestling

By Robert Lentini
WWE Logo

Former WWE Superstar Lana, now known as CJ Perry, is reportedly making more money on her subscription site for fans than she did during her best year in WWE.

Lana managed Rusev for the majority of her run on the main roster in WWE. Rusev is now signed with All Elite Wrestling as Miro, while Lana remains a free agent. The 37-year-old may not be in any rush to return to the professional wrestling industry, as she is reportedly making more money on her BrandArmy site than she ever did in WWE.

According to Fightful Select, Perry is currently earning more than she ever did in WWE, just like the recently released Mandy Rose. Lana has appeared in a couple of films since her release in 2020 but has mainly been focusing on her BrandArmy content. Her site launched earlier this year and she made over $20,000 on the first day.

Lana on if She Would Work for All Elite Wrestling

Lana spoke with The Man Cave Chronicles earlier this year about her acting career and if she would ever join Miro in All Elite Wrestling.

During the conversation, Lana disclosed that she would love to do something with AEW one day, whether it be with Miro or others. She claimed that she just wants to tell compelling stories and would love the opportunity if it ever came about.

I love television and movies, but you don’t get that instant gratification. You don’t even know, all you really get is online with the critics. When you are live performing in the wrestling arena, you know exactly how they feel immediately.

It is just such a relationship that I really am thankful for that I have with the audience. So I’d love to do something with AEW. If the story is right, I’d love to do something with Miro or maybe with other people. But I want to tell compelling stories, so if it is right I would absolutely love it.

0 Comments
Related Articles
Latest Wrestling News

A leading source for Wrestling News since 2004. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.