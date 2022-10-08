Former WWE Talent Expected To Sign With All Elite Wrestling

Former WWE personality and commentator Renee Paquette (Renee Young) is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, their sources within WWE are expecting Renee to sign with AEW. Give Me Sport’s Louis Dangoor had heard that WWE reached out to Renee about a possible return to the company but Fightful could not confirm if that was the case. Fightful also reached out to both AEW and Renee Paquette but didn’t receive confirmation that she’s signed with the company.

Can confirm @SeanRossSapp’s report. The latest I heard was that the belief within many in wrestling is that Renee Paquette (Renee Young) is heading to AEW.



Was also told that enquiries made to Renee about her interest in working with WWE again recently. — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) October 8, 2022

WWE sources believe that Renee Paquette is headed to All Elite Wrestling.



Neither Renee or AEW confirmed when we asked.



More details for subscribers of https://t.co/tS0DSoDJFi now pic.twitter.com/3bbSd1INyI — Fightful Select! Exclusive Pro Wrestling News (@FightfulSelect) October 8, 2022

Renee Young exited WWE after SummerSlam 2020. She was a backstage interviewer, a commentator, and a host during her WWE career. Renee also joined the cast of Total Divas for season six and hosted WWE Backstage on Fox.

After leaving WWE, the 37-year-old launched The Sessions podcast on Fox sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd’s The Volume Network. The Cincinnati Bengals recently announced that they will be partnering with Paquette for a new series called Renée All Day. The series will feature Renee interviewing players from the team. She recently filmed footage for WWE at the Performance Center.

Renee’s husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, just signed a 5-year extension with All Elite Wrestling. His new contract will keep him with All Elite Wrestling until 2027 and has expanded his role in the company to include coaching.

Moxley will be defending the AEW World Championship against Hangman Page in Cincinnati on a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite on October 18th.