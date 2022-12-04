Former WWE Writer Shares Wild Ideas Discussed: Vince McMahon Having Midlife Crisis, Undertaker’s Son

Discussions happen all the time in WWE, but some make it to television, and others do not. When Vince McMahon was in charge of creative, some wild pitches were made, with some being approved by the former CEO and Chairman while others were not.

On Friday, it was reported that The Rock appearing in the WWE Royal Rumble “has been discussed within WWE.

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who worked for the company for over a decade in the early 2000s before going to work for The Rock at Seven Bucks Productions, commented on “discussions” about ideas he had during his time in the company. He shared them with the following post:

The Ideas

“Things “discussed” in my time at wwe: Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songs. Kaval being Undertakers secret long lost son. [John] Cena losing to Bray Wyatt via singing possessed child… wait, that one actually happened.”

Kaval is best known as Low Ki, who was in WWE from the end of 2008 to December 2010. He also found success in ROH and TNA Wrestling.

Wyatt defeated Cena thanks to singing children at WWE Extreme Rules 2014. Wyatt gave the following response:

Yes. Yes it did. — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) December 3, 2022

As of this writing, The Rock coming back at the Royal Rumble and working a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 has not been confirmed.