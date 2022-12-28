Freddie Prinze on What He’d Need to Accept a Writing Job with AEW

Actor, former WWE writer and wrestling podcaster Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the hypothetical scenario of working for All Elite Wrestling on the latest episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

Prinze prefaced his thoughts by stating he doesn’t think Tony Khan is looking to hire any writers, he doesn’t think he’d have the time to commit to a full-time writing gig and he still plans on launching his own wrestling promotion. All that aside, he does have an idea of what an ideal gig working for AEW would look like.

He would enjoy working with one wrestler, or a limited number of performers, and focusing on them. He’d find somebody the company doesn’t believe in, get them over and rub it their faces. He cited Jeff Hardy as an example of someone he did this with during his stint as a WWE writer.

AEW vs. WWE

Triple H and Tony Khan

Prinze says the creative writing process is very different in WWE vs. AEW. In WWE, the writing process is more streamlined with an army of writers on staff and a lot of scripting. He recalls having to earn the respect of other writers in WWE and joked that he didn’t win everybody over by the time he left the company.

In AEW, the talent has more freedom and he’d need to respect that format. He sees working with talent to find some middle ground. Tony Khan is the booker, so he’d find out what match was planned for the next pay-per-view three months away, then get started on ‘how we get there.’ He’d then go to the talent, give them his ideas and still allow them the freedom to write their own promos and add their own flavor to his ideas.

It sounds like a structure that could yield positive results, but again, don’t get your hopes up on this happening. Prinze emphasized that he’s got a movie that begins filming early next year and is still very serious about starting his own wrestling federation.

