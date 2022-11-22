Freddie Prinze Jr. is Glad AEW’s “Most Ridiculous Storyline” is Finished

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retained her title at last weekend’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View, and Freddie Prinze Jr. couldn’t be happier.

In the third match of the night (sixth if you include the Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show) Cargill retained against Nyla Rose defeating the ex-AEW Women’s World Champion in eight minutes.

A month prior to the match, Rose had stolen the AEW TBS title and had taunted the undefeated Cargill on social media.

Ridiculous

While many fans found Rose’s antics with the TBS Championship to be hilarious, Freddie Prinze Jr. hasn’t been among them.

On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, the ex-WWE writer blasted the storyline, calling it “week after week after week of nonsense.”

“I’m very excited to see this stupid, ridiculous storyline between Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill finally get squashed and put to bed… In what world of combat sports would one fighter be able to steal the title of another one and not have to give it back. This is the most ridiculous storyline.” Freddie Prinze Jr.

Prinze insisted that his criticism is not at Cargill or Rose, who he considers impressive wrestlers, but the storyline itself.

Fantasy Booking

As an ex-WWE writer, Prinze knows all about booking decisions and gave his suggestion for the storyline.

If he was writing for AEW, Prinze would have had Rose steal the title, and Cargill complain to AEW President Tony Khan.

Khan would have forced Rose to hand the title over almost immediately after stealing it or risk losing her job with the promotion.

h/t – Wrestling Inc.