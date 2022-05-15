Freddie Prinze Jr. Sought Cody Rhodes’ Advice For New Wrestling Promotion

Freddie Prinze Jr. seems to be going ahead with his plans for starting his new wrestling promotion.

Prinze has experience in the pro wrestling industry. He entered the WWE from the world of Hollywood and worked behind the scenes at the company in the creative department. He even had a confrontation with John Cena.

Earlier this month, Prinze revealed his plans for his new promotion. He wants to have it up and running in 18 months and wants a two-hour show for it.

Now, Freddie Prinze Jr. went into detail about his process in starting the promotion while appearing on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast. Prinze revealed that he’s not looking for a TV deal for his wrestling company in the initial years (as transcribed by WrestlingNews.co):

“My philosophy is this. There’s over 200 dramas on television. There’s over 150 comedies on television, there’s over 400 reality TV shows on television, and there’s three wrestling shows. So there’s tons more room but my plan is a little different. I’m not looking for a TV deal, at first. I want to have a couple of years where we’re still filming everything. But I need time to fail.”

Prinze noted that he’s a year and a half away from his promotion being fully ready. He wants to take his time with it. He even wants his show to be associated with the Screen Actors Guild, with his wrestlers getting all the benefits from it like insurance and retirement.

“I’m about a year and a half away from being fully ready to go. But I want to take my time with it. And then once we’re ready to go, I want to have a fully SAG show. And that year and a half gives me a time for all my wrestlers in my roster to get vouchered so that when we do go, it can be a SAG show. My wrestlers are gonna have insurance, retirement, and everything that comes with the Screen Actors Guild.

“I assure you, it’s not all good [because] there’s a lot of BS with our union as well. But it’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time. It’s been a goal of mine for a long time. I don’t know how far down the goal line I’ll get. But I’m going as far as I can go. And if I fail, I don’t care, man, I’m still going all the way,” Prinze explained.

Since running your own promotion and having its own TV show is no small task, Prinze is seeking advice from his contacts in Hollywood. Prinze said that he’s been asking a lot of questions to people relevant in Hollywood and also in the wrestling business.

Prinze revealed that he even asked Cody Rhodes for advice, who served as the executive vice president of All Elite Wrestling as well as a wrestler:

“I asked a lot of questions to a lot of people and I’ve been asking a lot of wrestlers as well and people who have built things you know, I spoke to Cody. And I’ve spoken to Cody multiple times. So it’s a lot to learn, but I feel like I’m going slow and steady and I’m learning it the right way.”

Freddie Prinze Jr. has said before that he is not looking for his promotion to be in competition with WWE or AEW. He has also asked for input on a name for the promotion.