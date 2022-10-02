FTR Sends Message To AEW President Tony Khan: “Book Us, Brother”

ROH Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) have been booked sparingly as of late by AEW President Tony Khan, despite being fan-favorites.

Dax Harwood in particular has a career year in 2022 in AEW. In addition to competing alongside his tag team partner, Harwood wrestled in several singles matches this year that received rave reviews from fans.

However, FTR hasn’t wrestled as a tag team in a 2 vs. 2 match in AEW since May 25th and fans are wondering what is going on. FTR competed against The Briscoes at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July and teamed with Wardlow to defeat Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns at AEW All Out on September 4th in a Trios match.

An unbiased reflection of 2022.



If you’ll just give me the ball, I promise to run as hard as my broke ass can, every time. pic.twitter.com/QA9Yw2HfmA — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) September 16, 2022

FTR Wants Tony Khan To Start Booking Them Again

FTR battled Aussie Open tonight at NJPW Royal Quest II. After the match, Dax Harwood grabbed the microphone and sent a message to Tony Khan.

Harwood said he wants the AEW President to book FTR more and Tony got some boos from the crowd at Royal Quest II. Harwood sent praise Aussie Open’s way and suggested that they may be the best tag team in professional wrestling today.

This is the first time we have been overseas since 2019 and we thank you. Two things, first things first. Tony Khan we still work for you, book us, brother. The second thing and most importantly, and seriously. I’ve said it on Twitter, these guys (Aussie Open) are the future of tag team wrestling. All egotism to the side, all self-preservation to the side, they may be the best tag team today. I might step out of the way for them.

Can we just call them 7 ?? FTR from now on? Seen them on TV loads but you need to see them live to do them justice! @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR #RoyalQuest pic.twitter.com/WiLypNvPNa — Jamie Hollis (@Jamie5Star) October 1, 2022

Dax continued to compliment Aussie Open on social media and suggested that a company should sign them to a contract fast.