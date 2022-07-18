Real Meaning Behind Recent Cryptic Tweet From AEW Star (Spoiler)

Fuego Del Sol fuelled the rumors of leaving AEW with some recent steps. It turns out the real meaning behind his actions was something completely different.

The AEW star got people talking about his future when he blacked out his Twitter profile. He also sent out an ominous tweet reading that ‘change is going to come.’

Change is going to come. — Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) July 16, 2022

Fuego then posted a photo of himself in a different mask than usual. All this led to speculations that he could be leaving Tony Khan‘s promotion very soon.

Real Meaning Of Fuego Del Sol’s Tweet

As it turns out, all this was an indication of a character change for the high-flying star. The photo he posted was from the latest AEW Dark tapings.

He competed against Ariya Daivari during the tapings. Fans who attended the event noted that Fuego Del Sol was not his usual cheery self in the bout. All this indicates that we will be seeing a new version of his character in the coming times.

Del Sol made regular appearances for AEW during the pandemic era, competing on Dark and Dark: Elevation. He was offered a contract following his loss to Miro during the August 13, 2021 episode of Rampage.

This isn’t the only noteworthy event from the latest Dark tapings. A former NXT star also made his debut on the same day and joined a new faction.