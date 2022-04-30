Fuego Del Sol Hospitalized Due To Infection, Undergoes Surgery

Fuego Del Sol has had a rough April and he’s hoping the worst is behind him.

Fuego, an AEW talent, dealt with a nasty mouth infection that was bad enough that he needed to have surgery. Fuego revealed the news on his Twitter account and believes better days are ahead.

Been in the hospital all day with a horrible mouth infection, surgery is done and on the road to recovery! Hopefully leaving this place tomorrow! Send positive vibes my way! pic.twitter.com/BMRUpP4GHh — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) April 30, 2022

Del Sol was given an AEW contract following a loss to Miro back in Aug. 2021. Fuego has mostly been seen on AEW Dark and has been used in some spots to get stars such as HOOK over on Dynamite and Rampage.

Del Sol’s career record with AEW is 10-54. He has gone 3-5 in 2022 thus far.