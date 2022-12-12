“The Future of the Business” – Becky Lynch Praises WWE Star

Becky Lynch has high expectations for The Judgment Day‘s Rhea Ripley, declaring the Australian Superstar the “future of the business.”

Ripley signed with WWE in 2017 and would become the first NXT UK Women’s Champion the following year, as well as the first female Australian champion in WWE history.

After moving to WWE NXT and capturing that brand’s Women’s Championship, Ripley would find similar success after being called up to Raw in early 2021.

The Future

Like Ripley, Becky Lynch is no stranger to success, having held the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships on multiple occasions.

In an interview with Verge, Lynch praised Ripley’s success so far and said she considers her the future of the business.

“I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen. I think she’s incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go ‘well, that’s the future of the business and the business is in good hands.” Becky Lynch.

Lynch added that while Ripley may indeed be the future, there’s only room for one top star to be called ‘The Man.’

“She’s the future but I’m still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I’ll put her in her place.” Becky Lynch.

Finn Balor

As a member of The Judgment Day, Ripley is working with a Superstar that Lynch has been very familiar with over the years: Finn Balor.

It was Balor who trained Lynch when The Man was starting her wrestling career, and Lynch said it is wise of Ripley to work closely with the inaugural Universal Champion.

“she’s hanging around with somebody that I know pretty well. In fact, somebody that taught me nearly everything that I know. There’s an interesting dynamic there because she’s got Finn Bálor in her corner. I’ve known Finn for over 20 years, so it would be interesting to see what side he would take, you know, if push came to shove.” Becky Lynch.

Ripley and Lynch did face off during a 2019 episode of WWE NXT but the two are yet to go one-on-one on the main roster.

During last week’s Raw, the two former champions had an intense stare-off, teasing a feud.