GCW: For The Culture 3 (4/1) Results

The sixth event of GCW: The Collective was GCW: For The Culture 3. The event was held by Game Changer Wrestling at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Furthermore, GCW: The Collective will feature 12 live wrestling events this year. Eight of those shows are presented by GCW.

GCW: For The Culture 3 is a Black wrestler only show. The show featured talent from all across the country, all with different levels of exposure. In the main event of GCW: For The Culture 3, Hoodfoot faced Billy Dixon in a deathmatch. The event also saw AJ Gray take on Darius Lockhart, and Shane Taylor Promotions battle with The HitMakerZ. Big Swole also clashed with Tasha Steelz for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

The event aired on FITE and is available for $13.99 on Video on Demand. Wrestling fans can also watch all GCW Collective events for $139.99.

(Via Game Changer Wrestling)

GCW: For The Culture 3 Quick Results

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship : Tasha Steelz (c) defeated Big Swole to retain the Knockouts title

: Tasha Steelz (c) defeated Big Swole to retain the Knockouts title Scramble Match : Michael Oku defeated Keita Carlie Bravo, PB Smooth, Chris Andino, Keita Murray & Ja Dizz (w/ Faye Jackson)

: Michael Oku defeated Keita Carlie Bravo, PB Smooth, Chris Andino, Keita Murray & Ja Dizz (w/ Faye Jackson) Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards & Shane Taylor) (w/ Reverend Ron Hunt) defeated The HitMakerz (AJ Francis/FRANC & Tehuti Miles) (w/Briana Brandy)

Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Championship : Trish Adora (c) defeated MJ Jenkins to retain the Pan-Afrikan title

: Trish Adora (c) defeated MJ Jenkins to retain the Pan-Afrikan title AJ Gray defeated Darius Lockhart

Fatal Four-Way Match : Mysterious Q defeated JTG, Bryan Keith & Zenshi

: Mysterious Q defeated JTG, Bryan Keith & Zenshi Deathmatch: Hoodfoot defeated Bill Dixon

Q CUTTER GETS MYSTERIOUS Q HIS FIRST GCW WIN! That 4 way fucking ruled #FTCDallas pic.twitter.com/iMxeUxjyKJ — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

Hoodfoot & Billy Dixon both fall through the door on the outside! #FTCDallas pic.twitter.com/tmsUvErQ4u — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

GCW: For The Culture 3 Final Thoughts

In conclusion, GCW: For The Culture 3 was everything I was hoping the show would be. There was lots of respect, compassion, and unity shown throughout the show which is uncommon for most GCW shows. The multi-man matches really kept the show feeling familiar to the GCW brand. The women’s matches overdelivered. Shane Taylor Promotions and The HitMakerZ match stole the show. At the end of the show, we also saw the first ever all Black deathmatch in Game Changer Wrestling. This show is definitely a step in the right direction and leaves you feeling hopeful!

GCW: The Collective still has six shows remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.