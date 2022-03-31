GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 Results (3/31)

The second event of GCW: The Collective was GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8. The event was held at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Furthermore, GCW: The Collective will feature 12 live wrestling events this year. Eight of those shows will be presented by GCW.

In the main event of GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8, Minoru Suzuki took on the ‘Dirty Daddy’ Chris Dickinson. The event also saw All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley face Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan in WWE. The event aired on FITE and is available for $19.99 on Video on Demand. Wrestling fans can also watch all GCW Collective events for $139.99.

(Via Game Changer Wrestling)

GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 Quick Results

Masha Slamovich defeated Janai Kai via submission

Ninja Mack defeated Yoya via referee stoppage/knockout

Royce Isaacs defeated Bad Dude Tito via submission

Alex Coughlin defeated SLADE via referee stoppage

John Hennigan defeated Simon Gotch via submission

Marina Shafir defeated Zeda Zhang via submission

JR Kratos defeated Timothy Thatcher via knockout

Yuyu Uemera defeated“Speedball” Mike Bailey via submission

Josh Barnett defeated JONAH via submission

Jon Moxley defeated Biff Busick via knockout

Chris Dickinson defeated Minoru Suzuki via referee stoppage

UMMMMM HOLY SHIT, CHRIS DICKINSON JUST UPSET AND DEFEATED MINORU SUZUKI #Bloodsport8 pic.twitter.com/tTiQDiTuVK — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 31, 2022

GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 Final Thoughts

In conclusion, GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 was truly a mixed bag of match styles. Though the rules were the same as all the other Bloodsport shows, the amount of new talent on the show made the concept fresh. In particular, John Hennigan proved that his style could be adapted to Bloodsport rules. Ninja Mack unmasked himself prior to his match. Surprisingly, Jon Moxley even used some of his new partner’s, Bryan Danielson, moves. Overall, the matches showcased technique, a mix of training styles, superior athleticism, and straight up brutality.

GCW: The Collective still has ten shows remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.