Cole Radrick Knee Injury: Torn ACL, Surgery Thursday

Independent wrestler Cole Radrick has sustained significant knee injuries, including a torn ACL and a torn bucket-handle meniscus, which are expected to sideline him for approximately six to nine months. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday.?

so, yeah. heartbroken.



i’ll see you next time. pic.twitter.com/aDBPtsa9yV — Raddy Daddy (@ColeRadrick) March 30, 2025

The injury occurred during the GCW No Compadre event, where Radrick teamed with Alec Price to defend the GCW Tag Team Titles in a four-way match. Midway through the contest, Radrick was assisted to the back due to the injury.?

Expressing his disappointment, Radrick tweeted, “so, yeah. heartbroken. i’ll see you next time.”

He also informed fans about his upcoming surgery, stating, “Surgery Thursday. Rock and Roll.”?