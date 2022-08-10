Wrestling World Mourns the Passing of “Judo” Gene LeBell

“Judo” Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89.

Nicknamed “The Godfather of Grappling,” LaBell is an icon in the worlds of martial arts and pro wrestling. He was also an actor, stuntman and so much more.

LeBell earned a 10th degree red belt in Judo and a 9th degree black belt in Ju-jitsu. He also trained some of combat sports most famous names including Chuck Norris, the late “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey.

For more on Gene LaBell’s storied life and professional career, check out his Wikipedia page.

In December 1963, perhaps the first televised MMA fight took place as Gene LeBell representing the Japanese martial arts (Judo) took on Milo Savage representing modern Western Boxing.



LeBell won after a throw and submission. pic.twitter.com/mnAuMuAOqb — Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) August 10, 2022

Reactions to Gene LeBell’s Passing

Here are some reactions to the passing of the great Gene LeBell:

Everyone here at the CAC is saddened to hear the legendary "Judo" Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89. A long time supporter & lifetime member of the CAC. He was an actor, pro wrestler, martial artist, stuntman and more. Our sincerest condolences to his family & friends pic.twitter.com/cRZsD8PCWn — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 10, 2022

WWE is saddened to learn that Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89.



WWE extends its condolences to LeBell's family, friends and countless fans. https://t.co/Kw9xGEhb2V — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2022

Gene LeBell remained a towering figure in the history and expansion of mixed martial arts and sports entertainment. A teacher to many of the sport’s greats, his influence is felt throughout @WWE to this day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. — Triple H (@TripleH) August 10, 2022

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of “Judo” Gene Lebell. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/epDTGpY16q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2022

Sad to hear about the death of Gene LeBell, unique life, judo champion, enforcer, announcer, wrestler, stunt man, coach (including Ronda Rousey & Roddy Piper) and self promoter, lots of write about in this one. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 10, 2022

MLW is saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Judo Gene LeBell. #RIPJudoGene pic.twitter.com/OF5bGNQ0xL — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) August 10, 2022

“I won every R-E-A-L fight I ever had & was penniless. I LOST every R-E-E-L fight I ever had and made millions” — Judo Gene trying to convince me to quit fighting and go into Hollywood stunt work.



I’m still calling it a double wrist lock, just so you know. ?? pic.twitter.com/VEwNpAxJb8 — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 10, 2022