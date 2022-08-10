Wrestling World Mourns the Passing of “Judo” Gene LeBell

“Judo” Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89.
Nicknamed “The Godfather of Grappling,” LaBell is an icon in the worlds of martial arts and pro wrestling. He was also an actor, stuntman and so much more.
LeBell earned a 10th degree red belt in Judo and a 9th degree black belt in Ju-jitsu. He also trained some of combat sports most famous names including Chuck Norris, the late “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey.
For more on Gene LaBell’s storied life and professional career, check out his Wikipedia page.
Reactions to Gene LeBell’s Passing
Here are some reactions to the passing of the great Gene LeBell: