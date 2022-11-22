Watch: San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle Wears AEW Stars’ Mask after Monday Night Football Win

Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix) are the current Trios Champions in All Elite Wrestling.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle on September 4th at the now infamous All Out PPV. However, the EVPs were suspended, along with former AEW World Champion CM Punk, for a brawl that happened during the media scrum. The Elite returned this past Saturday at AEW Full Gear but Death Triangle stole the victory after Rey Fenix bashed Omega over the head with a hammer.

It was announced that Young Bucks and Death Triangle will battle in a Best of 7 Series, with the Trios Championships on the line each match over the next several weeks.

George Kittle Wears Penta El Zero Miedo’s Mask at Press Conference

The San Francisco 49ers absolutely destroyed Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals tonight on Monday Night Football. Cardinals star QB Kyler Murray is out with injury and Arizona had no shot in tonight’s game.

AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo was in attendance for the game and gave 49ers star TE George Kittle his mask. Kittle wore the mask during his press conference after the 49ers beatdown of the Cardinals tonight on MNF.