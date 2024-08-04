Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix may be covering their bases as their current AEW deals are set to expire.

At the very least, The Lucha Brothers are protecting their creative properties as they move forward in their wrestling career as both Fenix and Penta have put in for three different trademarks apiece.

On August 1, Penta filed for the names of “Cero Miedo,” “Zero Miedo,” and “AN1MO” are for the meaning of entertainment purposes. Meanwhile, his younger brother Rey put in for “King Fuego,” “Rey Fuego,” and “Fuego” all on the same date for the same reason.

Penta confirmed that his AEW contract would run out this year and that WWE has expressed interest in his talents. The thought is that Fenix is in a similar situation contractually and that the brother tag team could test the free agent market.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported back in June that Penta El Zero M is open to leaving AEW if the price tag fits because at the age of 39, the luchador has a lot of people relying on him.

Both Fenix and Penta have been with All Elite Wrestling since the very beginning and it would be a very significant shift in the two companies if the brothers were to bounce from AEW to WWE. If they were to do that, Penta and Fenix would join a notable list of names to do the same including Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Ethan Page and Shawn Spears.

