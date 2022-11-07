“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Trailer Released Starring Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista’s latest film, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” is over a month away from being made available.

The official trailer for the Netflix film was released today. The movie, which will also have a limited theatrical run, was written and directed by Rian Johnson, who also produced it with Ram Bergman.

The Plot

The film will be released on December 23rd on Netflix. You can read the plot for the movie below:

“Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.”

Bautista, Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Hudson make up the cast.

The first “Knives Out” movie came out in 2019 and was a major success as it grossed over $300 million on a $40 million budget.

Netflix paid $469 million for the rights to two sequels written and directed by Johnson, with Craig reprising his role. This will be the first Knives Out movie that the former WWE Champion will be a part of.

You can watch the entire trailer for the film here: