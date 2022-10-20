Glenn Jacobs has a Surprising Choice for his Scariest Kane Moment

Kane may have spent decades terrifying countless WWE fans, but it is an iconic dance move that keeps the Devil’s Favorite Demon up at night.

After multiple previous gimmicks including ‘Fake Diesel’ and Isaac Yankem D.D.S, Jacobs debuted as the hellish Kane during the In Your House: 1997 Bad Blood Pay-Per-View.

Attacking his ‘brother’ The Undertaker, Kane cost the Phenom the very first Hell in a Cell match against Shawn Michaels.

The Kanearoonie

By 2002, Kane’s monstrous personality had somewhat simmered, and he was a babyface adored by fans on Raw.

In one of the character’s most infamous moments, Kane used Booker T‘s ‘Spinaroonie,’ dubbed by fans as the ‘Kanearoonie.’

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, Jacobs recalled the segment, calling it the scariest moment of his career.

“The most horrifying was the Kaneroonie, I’ll tell you that. I had to get some lessons from Booker T on how to do the Kaneroonie. It turns out it’s all about momentum, getting your lower body and your legs going first. Booker was kind enough to show me how to do that.”

Repackaging

While many Superstars would be opposed to performing the dance move, Jacobs was open to the idea.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained in the interview that he wasn’t against doing the move, as he was working on changing the Kane character.

“We did want it to be a more lighthearted Kane and a more entertaining Kane as opposed to the dark brooding character that I had been initially. So I didn’t really had to be talked into it.

“After I saw it, I kind of wished that I’d never gotten talked into it.”

Kane would remain as a babyface until losing a mask vs. title match against then-World Heavyweight Champion Triple H in June 2003.