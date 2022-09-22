“God I’m Freaking Cool” – MJF Sends Message To His ‘Devil Worshippers’ After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

MJF made his presence felt throughout the show tonight during AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

Former ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta was set to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone but Maxwell immediately interrupted. The Casino Ladder match winner did a Ric Flair strut as the crowd in Arthur Ashe popped.

MJF verbally beat Wheeler down and insulted Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley ahead of their title match. Maxwell brought up William Regal’s addiction issues and got a slap to the face from Wheeler Yuta. MJF delivered a headbutt to Yuta and then shoved poor Tony Shiavone to the floor.

Yuta attacked MJF but The Firm’s W. Morrissey (FKA as Big Cass in WWE) grabbed Yuta from behind. AEW security then showed up and separated everyone to end the segment. MJF then watched from the crowd as Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become the AEW Champion. Maxwell earned a future title shot at a time of his choosing by winning the Casino Ladder match at AEW All Out earlier this month.

MJF Thanks His ‘Devil Worshippers’ After AEW Grand Slam

Maxwell took to Twitter after Dynamite Grand Slam went off the air to put himself over some more. The 26-year-old said that his “Devil worshippers” were out in full force tonight and noted how cool he is.

“My Devil worshippers were out in full force tonight with their pitch forks in hand. God I’m freaking cool.”

The Firm Helps MJF Win The Casino Ladder Match At All Out

The Casino Ladder match kicked off AEW All Out and the match ended in a bizarre fashion. A bunch of masked individuals rushed to the ring and attacked the participants. It was then revealed to be Stokely Hathaway’s stable, The Firm, and they retrieved the chip suspended above the ring.

A man in a devil’s mask then entered the match as The Joker (the final & mystery participant in the Casino Ladder match). Stokely handed the chip to the masked man and they exited the ring.

After CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley, it was revealed that MJF was the man in the devil’s mask and he had a stare-down with the former champion to close the PPV. MJF and Jon Moxley have shared some harsh words in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see when Maxwell chooses to have his title match.