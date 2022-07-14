Goldberg on Bret Hart Injury: “He Will Never Forgive Me”

At WCW Starrcade 1999, Bret Hart and Goldberg faced off in a match that would live on in infamy in the careers of both men.

During one part of the match, Hart bounces off the ropes and receives a stiff kick to the head by Goldberg, resulting in a severe concussion.

After decades in the industry, Hart would never fully recover, and his legendary career would end on a whimper.

For years, Bret has blamed Goldberg for ending his in-ring career, and that attitude is unlikely to change.

Goldberg recently joined The Michael Kay Show with Peter Rosenberg to promote his upcoming ‘Biography: WWE Legends‘ and was sad to think the Canadian legend will always hold a grudge (via Sportskeeda.)

“When an accident happens and you tell your side of the story and nobody believes it, especially the person negatively affected by it, yeah it sucks. I will take it to my grave because I am sure that he will never forgive me. What else can I say? I said I was sorry and that it was unintentional, it was the furthest thing from my mind, I dont know, a million times?”

Bret has shown no signs of forgiving Goldberg over what happened, and made that clear during an appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions.

On the show, Hart told ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin that Goldberg hurt everyone he worked with, and wrestling him was like fighting a gorilla.