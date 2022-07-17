Goldberg Says He Will Be Remorseful Until The “End Of Days” For What Happened With Bret Hart

Goldberg opens up about his rocky relationship with Bret Hart.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time WWE Universal champion chatted with SHAK Wrestling about his history with “The Hitman,” which is mainly remembered for one infamous incident…the day he ended Hart’s in-ring career.

The two were headlining WCW’s Starrcade 1999 pay-per-view when Goldberg nailed Hart with a stiff thrust kick to the face, one that left the then world champion severely concussed, and eventually led to his retirement due to post-concussion syndrome. Hart has never been shy about labeling Goldberg as an unsafe worker since that night nearly 23 years ago.

When talking about his relationship with Hart prior to the kick Goldberg says that he learned so much from the highly-respected wrestler, even going as far as to call him an ally.

“I was a sponge and he taught me. I learned through osmosis from Bret. To have a talent like that down in WCW at a time when I felt as if everyone was trying to expose me and push me in the wrong direction, I saw in him an ally.”

However, Goldberg is aware that Hart may never forgive him for cutting his career short. He himself is still incredibly remorseful for how everything played out, but shoots down any claims that he intentionally set out to do it on purpose.

“For what happened to have happened, I’ll be remorseful to the end of my days. For anybody who thinks that was intentional, that is extremely foolish and I’ll just leave it that way.”

Goldberg’s WWE Legends Bio airs this evening on A&E, which will take a deep dive look at his career, and his dominant runs in both WCW and WWE.

(Quotes via Fightful)