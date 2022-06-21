Good News for Vince McMahon as lengthy Lawsuit Ends

Vince McMahon has had a difficult time as of late, as the ex-WWE CEO is under investigation.

In addition to the investigation into an alleged affair with a paralegal, McMahon’s company is also being investigated by multiple law firms for alleged violations to their shareholders.

In just one week, McMahon has gone from the unquestionable head of WWE to stepping down as CEO and under investigation, but there is some good news for the billionaire promoter.

McMahon and Luck Settle

PW Insider reports that McMahon and former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck have settled their lawsuit out of court.

This settlement comes weeks before the two sides were set to go to trial on July 7, in Connecticut.

In a statement to Brandon Thurston, an attorney for Luck said the decision had been amicable, and both sides wished the other the best in future endeavors.

The Lawsuit

Luck initiated his lawsuit against McMahon and Alpha Entertainment in 2020, shortly after the premature end of the XFL’s second incarnation.

The suit claimed that Luck’s contract guaranteed him full pay, an estimated worth of $25 million over five years if his contract was terminated without cause.

Luck claimed he was owed $23.8 million remaining on his deal, other damages, plus his attorney fees.

McMahon’s legal team later responded that Luck had been negligent in his duties as XFL commissioner, giving the league cause to terminate him.

McMahon’s counter-claim focused on Luck’s signing of wide receiver Antonio Callaway, whose 2018 legal issues violated the league’s mandate to not sign players with any off-the-field issues.