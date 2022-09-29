Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match Added to WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Imperium and the Brawling Brutes will look to settle the score next Saturday when the two factions meet in a Good Old Fashion Donnybrook match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

The no-disqualification match was confirmed on WWE.com and on social media, after weeks of the two sides feuding.

Imperium Vs. The Brawling Brutes

The two teams have been at odds for some time, with Imperium reuniting at Clash at the Castle 2022.

At the Cardiff, Wales event, GUNTHER retained the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in a critically-acclaimed match.

Imperium once again stood tall over the Brawling Brutes in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on the September 9, edition of SmackDown.

After Butch and Ridge Holland defeated three-other teams (including Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) to earn a shot at The Usos, Imperium attacked them, costing them the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title match.

On the SmackDown before WWE Extreme Rules, Sheamus will once again challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

Extreme Rules

The Donnybrook match is just the latest addition to a stacked WWE Extreme Rules 2022 card, which will see several stipulations.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Bayley in a ladder match, the first singles ladder match in WWE Women’s history.

Drew McIntyre will take on Karrion Kross in a strap match, while Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will square off inside the Fight Pit.

The Judgment Day‘s Finn Balor will take on former leader Edge in an I-Quit match.