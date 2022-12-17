Grayson Waller Calls Mandy Rose a Pillar of WWE NXT

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose was one of the four pillars of the NXT brand, according to Grayson Waller.

Rose was released this week from her WWE NXT contract after the promotion learned of the content she has been sharing with subscribers on her website.

Her departure from WWE comes just one day after losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez, ending Rose’s reign at 413 days.

Pillar

After returning to NXT in the summer of 2021, Rose would become one of the brand’s most popular stars and one of the most dominant champions.

Speaking during the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, Grayson Waller was asked about the four pillars of NXT, and namedropped the former Superstar.

“I’m 100% one of those four pillars. I think it’s me, Carmelo [Hayes], Mandy [Rose], and right on the end is Bron Breakker and it’s a little bit shaky, it’s barely standing up but if that pillar breaks, the other three are just as strong.” Grayson Waller.

Based on how Waller spoke during the show, it is likely that this interview was recorded prior to Rose’s firing.

Grayson Waller

Waller has become a mainstay in WWE NXT, but has yet to hold gold in the promotion.

Speaking about his career so far, the Australian Superstar explained his slow rise, saying others needed a push from the get-go, more than him.

“I think from day one I was[ready for the top spot,] but I just hadn’t [been] given the platform or the opportunity yet. I think other people were given that straight away because they needed it and I took that opportunity.” Grayson Waller.

Waller, the winner of the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, has a guaranteed title match with NXT Champion Bron Breakker.