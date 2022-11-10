Gunther Addresses Rumored WrestleMania Match With WWE Legend

Gunther has been pushed as a top star on WWE SmackDown since being called up to the main roster earlier this year and booked strongly as the Intercontinental Champion.

Over the last week, it’s been rumored that John Cena will make his return to WWE for another match at WrestleMania 39 next year in LA. There has been speculation about Cena wrestling Gunther at this show.

At this point in his career, Cena is considered a legend who will occasionally work a rare televised match.

Gunther was interviewed on Steve Fall’s Ten Count YouTube channel before this year’s WWE Survivor Series in Boston later this month. During it, Gunther talked about the rumored match.

Gunther on the Match

“Of course, we could see it. I don’t know what’s going to happen or if it’s going to happen. Obviously, that’s something I would love to do. John Cena is one of the legends. Because he’s not really active at the moment anymore, he just pops up, but when he does, if the chance is there for me, I’ll gladly take it. One of, if not the most popular babyface in this sport of all time. I think I would be a great counterpart to that. I would love to do it.”

Cena’s last match was in August 2021 when he teamed with The Mysterios (Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio) to defeat The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns) for a SmackDown dark match while his last televised match was a loss to Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2021.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription