Gunther Names Top WWE Star as his Dream Opponent

There are many dream matches for Gunther on the main roster that fans are looking forward to seeing happen. For the WWE Intercontinental Champion, he has shared a dream opponent: Brock Lesnar.

Gunther’s success in WWE has followed him from NXT UK where he was a top star, to NXT to the main roster. He’s been booked as a dominant force on the main roster, winning the Intercontinental Title in June.

GUNTHER has defended the title in several dream matches, most recently putting on banger after banger with Sheamus.

Gunther vs. Lesnar

While speaking with WMBD News, Gunther revealed he has his eye on a match with Brock Lesnar.

“If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment.”

Lesnar last wrestled at the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5th by defeating Bobby Lashley.

Transcription via Fightful.