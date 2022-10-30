Saturday, October 29, 2022
HomeNews

Gunther Reveals WWE Legend Disgusts Him Ahead of Title Match

By Robert Lentini
Gunther Ludwig Kaiser
(WWE)

Gunther is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio was a member of the RAW roster until a couple of weeks ago. He approached Triple H backstage and tried to quit the company because he refused to fight his son, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day anymore.

The Game orchestrated a trade with the red brand and sent Baron Corbin to RAW in exchange for the WWE legend. Rey won a Fatal 4-Way on his first night on the blue brand to become #1 contender for the IC Title.

Karrion Kross was originally scheduled to be in the match but Drew McIntyre attacked him following losing to him in the Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Rey Mysterio Explains Why He Tried To Quit WWE & How Triple H Convinced Him To Join The SmackDown Roster

Gunther Warns Rey Mysterio Ahead Of IC Title Match

Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) appeared on The SmackDown LowDown this week ahead of the title match this Friday.

During the interview, The Ring General claimed that Rey Mysterio is a legend of the sport but the current version of him is despicable. Gunther added that Rey is in this business for himself while Imperium is in it for the greater good.

Rey Mysterio is a legend of this sport. But the version of him I see right now disgusts me. It’s despicable.

I’m glad he’s happy to be over here on SmackDown and he is having a good time.

And he wants to prove himself again but not at my expense. He’s running away from family issues.

That’s again a difference. He is in this for himself, we are in this for the greater good.

We are Imperium and to us the mat is sacred.

Related Articles
Latest Wrestling News

Check Out

A leading source for Wrestling News since 2004.