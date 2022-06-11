Gunther Wins WWE Intercontinental Title On SmackDown

Gunther has dethroned Ricochet as the WWE Intercontinental Champion as he won the title from him on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

The match took place in the second hour and featured Ricochet trying to avoid the big power shots of Gunther. Ricochet tried to make a comeback but was cut down by a powerbomb for the finish.

Gunther finished up his short run in NXT on April 5th by losing to NXT Champion Bron Breakker. While in NXT UK, he was the NXT UK Champion for 870 days as he held it from 2019 through 2021.

Since making his SmackDown debut in April, Gunther has been booked strongly. In recent weeks, he crossed paths with Ricochet after the former champion came to the aid of Drew Gulak.

When WALTER went through the major name change, WWE received backlash over it. WWE abandoned its trademark filing on the original name, Gunther Stark because there was a person with the same name who severed as a Nazi Germany military commander during World War II.

As previously reported, Vince McMahon is high on Gunther’s in-ring work and he has impressed people of influence in WWE for many things including being willing to play ball by losing weight, changing his name, and handling the Imperium split in a positive way.