“He Had A Big A**” – Solo Sikoa Reflects On Watching His Father Rikishi In WWE

The former NXT North American Champion has become the enforcer of The Bloodline and has acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief.
Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Solo discussed his brothers The Usos, and his legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Rosenberg noted that he’s seven years younger than Jimmy and Jey and wondered at what point Sikoa decided he was going to be a wrestler.
Peter noted that Solo’s dad Rikishi was on top of the world around the year 2000 and asked what his earliest memory was of seeing his dad wrestle.
Solo spoke about it taking a while for Rikishi to find his spot in WWE but became very recognizable once he did.
