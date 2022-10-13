“He Had A Big A**” – Solo Sikoa Reflects On Watching His Father Rikishi In WWE

The Bloodline‘s Solo Sikoa has made an impact on the main roster since arriving at Clash at the Castle. He interfered in the main event to ensure Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre and retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The former NXT North American Champion has become the enforcer of The Bloodline and has acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Solo discussed his brothers The Usos, and his legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Rosenberg noted that he’s seven years younger than Jimmy and Jey and wondered at what point Sikoa decided he was going to be a wrestler.

It’s always there. I feel like it’s always been inside of me. I wanted to give wrestling a try but it’s always been around. It’s in our blood man, you can’t teach this. I feel like no matter what I’ve done growing up, I feel like I always would have come back to wrestling. And look at us now.

Peter noted that Solo’s dad Rikishi was on top of the world around the year 2000 and asked what his earliest memory was of seeing his dad wrestle.

I remember on the night before school, I saw my dad debut with his blonde hair. I remember everybody, you know, my uncles, my aunties, my mom, and my brothers, we were all sitting there. They were crowding the TV and I’m like ‘man watch out, what is going on?’. And then I see my dad. Not only did I see my dad, I saw him in underwear and with the blonde hair. I’m like ‘I just seen him yesterday and he didn’t look like that’. I knew from that point on, man. It just took off. I was like ‘wow, that’s dad, that’s crazy’.

Solo spoke about it taking a while for Rikishi to find his spot in WWE but became very recognizable once he did.

It took him a while to find that spot in the WWE. I think when he found himself as Rikishi, he had already been through like five different characters at the time. When Rikishi took off, I knew people were going to recognize him. He’s a big Samoan guy with blonde hair. There’s not many big Samoans with blonde hair. And we all know he had a big a**. It’s hard to miss a big a** with blonde hair on a big Samoan guy. Everywhere he went, people knew who he was.

