“He Tapped” – Sheamus Takes Shot At Gunther After WWE Extreme Rules

Sheamus sent a message to Intercontinental Champion Gunther following WWE Extreme Rules.

The Brawling Brutes battled Imperium in a Donnybrook match to start off Extreme Rules. Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland isolated Gunther in the ring at one point during the match. Sheamus hit the 10 Beats of Bodhran as Butch & Ridge stomped the champion down to the mat.

The Celtic Warrior picked up the win for his team by hitting the Brogue Kick on Giovanni Vince for the pinfall victory.

After WWE Extreme Rules went off the air, The Celtic Warrior took to Twitter to take a shot at the champion. Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle in an instant classic.

They met again on this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown in the main event. Sheamus appeared to have the match won after applying the Cloverleaf and Gunther pounded on the mat. Referee Jessika Carr claimed that Gunther didn’t tap out and the match continued. Gunther then bashed Sheamus over the head with a shillelagh to retain the title.

Sheamus claimed that Gunther is a cheat and tapped out on SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior also boasted about The Brawling Brutes beating down the champion tonight at Extreme Rules.

Let it be known that 24 hours in hell showed ‘The Ring General’ to be nothing more than a dishonourable defeated cheat.. submitted then torn apart by 3 hungry dogs. Oh, and he tapped. What’s mine is mine. #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/fIEVFZW0hJ — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 9, 2022

Sheamus has never won the Intercontinental Championship in his incredible WWE career. Time will tell if he will be able to take it from the hands of The Ring General.