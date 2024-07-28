Update On the Health Of WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah The Butcher

WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher is reportedly dealing with health issues that have left the hardcore wrestling legend in hospital. Abdullah has been in hospital for a week in Georgia, PW Insider reports. The wrestling legend has reportedly been dealing with an intestinal issue. He has been promoted for The Gathering in North Carolina, a wrestling convention that will take place in Charlotte from August 1, to August 4. Of course, Abdullah’s status for the show will depend on his health and whether he will be discharged from the hospital in time.

Given his violent nature in the ring, a career that has left his forehead littered with ‘blading’ scars Abdullah has faced several health issues over the years. In June 2014, a court ruled that Abdullah was to blame for Canadian wrestler Devon ‘Hannibal’ Nicholson contracting hepatitis C during a match. Abdullah was ordered to pay $2.3 million in damages. The following year, Abdullah admitted that he was undergoing financial struggles and asked for the help of fans. Abdullah’s final match came in July 2010 at an event for Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling in Hyogo where he teamed with the recently passed Akebono.

Abdullah the Butcher amazed and horrified fans for years in the ring but now the WWE Hall is reportedly under considerable physical strain. We here at SE Scoops would like to wish Abdullah the very best at this time.